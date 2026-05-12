Babar Azam to return to Pakistan squad for second Bangladesh Test

Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam is poised to rejoin the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, offering a boost to the team's batting line-up following defeat in the first.

IMAGE: Babar Azam missed the first Test against Bangladesh, which Pakistan lost, due to a knee injury. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points Babar Azam is expected to return for the second Test against Bangladesh after recovering from a knee injury.

Pakistan's batting struggled in the first Test, losing by 104 runs, highlighting Babar Azam's importance.

Babar Azam has resumed batting in the nets and is showing no signs of discomfort.

His prolific form in the Pakistan Super League adds to expectations for his Test performance.

Pakistan's top batter Babar Azam, who missed the first Test against Bangladesh due to a knee injury, is expected to join the squad for the second match, beginning May 18.

He missed out on the first Test, which Pakistan lost by 104 runs on Tuesday after their batting crumbled for just 163 runs in the second innings while chasing 267 runs.

Babar, Pakistan's leading run-getter among the current lot, had to sit out of the first Test after complaining of knee pain a day before match.

Babar Azam's Recovery And Preparation

The former captain has now resumed batting in the nets under the supervision of the team physiotherapist and trainer in Dhaka, but the Pakistan team management is yet to officially confirm his availability for the second Test.

A source close to the team said that Babar did not experience knee pain or discomfort after batting in the nets. With another five days to go for the second Test, he is expected to make the playing eleven.

Surprise Withdrawal And PSL Performance

Many in cricket circles were surprised at the sudden withdrawal of Babar from the Test due to injury, as he played without any issues in the Pakistan Super League.

Pakistan's management was banking heavily on Babar in the first Test, as he returned from a prolific season in the Pakistan Super League, scoring two hundreds to lead Peshawar Zalmi to the title as well.

Babar has played 346 international matches for Pakistan, from which he hit 32 centuries across formats.