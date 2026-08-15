Babar Azam suffers injury scare ahead of England Tests

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam has sustained a hand injury during a warm-up match, casting a shadow over his participation in the crucial three-match Test series against England, a key fixture in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

IMAGE: Babar Azam suffered a hand injury scare during Pakistan’s warm-up match against the County Select XI. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam suffered a hand injury while batting in a warm-up fixture against the Professional County Club Select XI.

The injury occurred when a rising delivery from England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden struck his bottom hand, forcing him to retire from batting.

Babar Azam has been advised to rest from the remainder of the practice match as a precautionary measure, with his fitness to be monitored.

The injury raises concerns for Pakistan ahead of their three-match Test series against England, which begins on August 19 and is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27.

Pakistan will be hoping for Babar Azam's full fitness, especially with Shan Masood already returning from his own injury.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam suffered a blow to his hand in a warm-up fixture against the Professional County Club Select XI, according to the ICC.

Babar was batting on five when a rising delivery from England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden struck his bottom hand. The Pakistan batter was seen in pain after being hit and did not bat any further. The extent of Babar's injury is not yet known.

Monitoring Babar's Fitness

His fitness will be monitored as Pakistan prepare for their upcoming Test assignments. Babar remains a key member of Pakistan's batting lineup, and any injury concern could be a setback for the side ahead of their Test commitments.

"Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," a media release from PCB stated, as quoted by ICC.

"Babar will participate in the Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground," the release said, as quoted by ICC.

Upcoming Test Series Against England

Pakistan drew their most recent Test series in the West Indies 1-1, ending a run of eight successive overseas defeats with an eight-wicket victory in the second Test. Pakistan will begin their three-match Test series against England on August 19.

The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, with England currently seventh in the standings with a points percentage of 24.36, while Pakistan are eighth at 22.22.

Pakistan will be hoping Babar Azam is fully fit ahead of the series, while they have already received a boost with Shan Masood returning from injury.

Pakistan Test squad for England series: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah.