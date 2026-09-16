Paksitan Captain Babar Azam Returns To First-Class Cricket After England Tour Debacle

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam is making a significant return to domestic first-class cricket for the first time since 2019, a move that comes amidst a turbulent period for the Pakistan Cricket Board following a disappointing Test tour of England.

IMAGE: Babar Azam has not played any first-class domestic games since 2019 when he last appeared for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Key Points Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam will play his first domestic first-class match since 2019, representing OGDCL in the President's Trophy Grade-I.

Other centrally contracted players, including Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, are also participating in domestic red-ball cricket following the disappointing England tour.

Haris Rauf, who previously refused a Test series in Australia due to workload concerns, has expressed a desire to play Test cricket for Pakistan after a five-wicket haul in the President's Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board's shocking decision to send back seven members from the recent Test tour of England appears to have rattled the top players with Test captain Babar Azam set to play his first domestic first-class match for the first time since 2019.

The senior batter will represent the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) team against Kingsmen Academy in the President's Trophy Grade-I competition from September 18.

Top Players Return to Domestic Cricket

Babar is not the only centrally contracted player appearing in domestic red ball cricket following the disastrous tour to England.

The other Pakistan regulars like fast bowlers, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf who hardly play any first-class matches at home, have already appeared for different teams in the President's Cup.

In fact, Haris, after taking a five-wicket haul for PTV, expressed his desire to play for Pakistan in red ball cricket in the current season.

The fast bowler has appeared in only one Test against England back in 2022 in which he was injured after bowling 13 overs.

"If I can be useful for Pakistan because of my pace I would gladly play Test cricket," he said.

Haris had refused to play the Test series in Australia in December 2023, insisting he wanted to manage his heavy workload. Haris, known more for his T20 appearances, even had his central contract suspended for a while before it was restored.

PCB's Controversial Decisions

Shaheen has appeared for the KRL side, taking four wickets in an innings.

Babar, who has not played any first-class domestic games since 2019 when he last appeared for Central Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, has returned home from England ready for the coming challenge.

OGDCL sports head Farah Batool said the Pakistan Cricket Board had sent Babar's name to be included as a guest player.

Babar, who was reappointed Pakistan's Test captain in July, led the national side to a 1-1 draw against the West Indies and a 0-3 whitewash against England in his first two series in charge.

More notably, the PCB decided to make seven changes to the squad and sack the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul without consulting or informing Babar after Pakistan lost the second Test at Lords inside three days.

"Babar's kit has been ordered and he will decide whether to play in the match from 18th September or from September 24th in the third round game," Batool said.

But a source said the PCB had conveyed it wanted Babar in action in domestic first-class cricket as soon as possible.