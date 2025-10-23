HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Babar Azam, Naseem return to Pakistan T20 squad

Babar Azam, Naseem return to Pakistan T20 squad

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 23, 2025 12:57 IST

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam, after being sidelined from the T20 format since December last year, is back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Babar Azam/X

Former captain Babar Azam and pacer Naseem Shah have been recalled to Pakistan's T20 squad for the upcoming home assignment against South Africa and a tri-Series involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe next month.

Babar, after being sidelined from the T20 format since December last year, is back with young hard-hitter Abdul Samad and Naseem. The T20I series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore from October 28 to November 1.

The tri-series, also will be staged at the same venues from November 17 to 29.

Pakistan and South Africa, who are currently playing the second Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, will also feature in a three-match ODI series to be held at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad from November 4 to 8.

 

It will be followed by another three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from November 11 to 15.

Naseem and Babar also feature in the Pakistan's ODI squad.

It is being said that Babar's return to the shortest format is a result of the national selectors' decision to rejig the side which lost thrice to arch-rivals India in the recent Asia Cup including in the final.

It is also being put down to Pakistan's batting woes in the shortest format and his recent good form in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

The selectors have ignored seasoned opener Fakhar Zaman and wrist spinner Sufyan Muqeem.

Another notable selection is that of wicketkeeper-batsman Usman Khan even though Muhammad Haris has lost his place in the T20 squad.

Mystery spinner Usman Tariq is the only uncapped player in the T20I squad.

In the ODI squad, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf and Haseebullah have returned to the fold.

T20I squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (wicket-keeper), Usman Tariq.

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Moqim

ODI squad: Shahen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
