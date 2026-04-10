Babar Azam leaves Virat Kohli behind in 12K T20 race

Pakistani cricket star Babar Azam has etched his name in history, becoming the fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket, surpassing legends like Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: Babar Azam creates history. Photograph: PSL/X

Key Points Babar Azam became the fastest player to score 12,000 runs in T20 cricket, achieving this feat in 338 innings.

He surpassed Chris Gayle's previous record of 343 innings to reach 12,000 T20 runs.

Babar Azam is now the second Pakistani batter to cross the 12,000-run mark in T20s, following Shoaib Malik.

Azam scored an unbeaten 87 off 51 balls for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Karachi Kings.

Babar Azam etched his name in the record books on Thursday by becoming the fastest player to reach 12,000 runs in T20 cricket.

He achieved this milestone during his 351st match in Karachi, playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) against Karachi Kings. Babar reached the landmark in just 338 innings.

He surpassed the previous record held by former West Indies legend Chris Gayle, who had reached the mark in 343 innings and remains the highest run-scorer in T20S. India's star batter Virat Kohli sits third on the list, having taken 360 innings to achieve the feat.

Babar needed just 13 runs during the PSL clash between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings to enter the 12,000-run club in T20 cricket, and he reached the milestone in the fourth over of Zalmi's innings.

With this achievement, Babar became only the second Pakistani batter to cross the 12,000-run mark in T20S. The record for the most T20 runs by a Pakistani player is still held by veteran batter Shoaib Malik.

Babar Azam's Performance in PSL Match

Babar opened the innings for Peshawar Zalmi and remained unbeaten on 87 off 51 deliveries. He struck 10 fours and two sixes during his fluent knock and stitched a commanding 191-run partnership for the second wicket with Kusal Mendis, guiding Zalmi to an imposing total of 246/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

Karachi Kings' Response

Chasing a massive total of 247, Karachi Kings were bundled out for just 87, courtesy of some brilliant bowling from Iftikhar Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Sufiyan Muqeem, with each bowler scalping three wickets each.