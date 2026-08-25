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Babar Azam's Return Could Reshape Pakistan's Test Fortunes

August 25, 2026 21:28 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Pakistan captain Babar Azam's anticipated return from a finger injury for the crucial second Test against England at Lord's could significantly bolster his team's chances after the first Test defeat.

Babar Azam

IMAGE: Babar Azam missed the first Test, which England won by an innings and 103 runs, after aggravating a finger injury during Pakistan's warm-up match at Beckenham. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pakistan captain Babar Azam is likely to return for the second Test against England at Lord's.
  • Azam successfully completed a full batting session in the nets, showing recovery from a finger injury.
  • His return is crucial for Pakistan, who faced a batting collapse and lost the first Test by an innings.
  • England currently leads the three-Test series 1-0.
  • Babar Azam was Pakistan's top scorer in the previous series against West Indies.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam could return for the second Test against England at Lord's after coming through a positive training session as he continues his recovery from a finger injury, bowling coach Umar Gul said on Tuesday.

Babar, who injured his finger during the West Indies series before aggravating the problem after being struck during Pakistan's warm-up match at Beckenham, missed the first Test, which England won by an innings and 103 runs.

 

Babar Azam's Recovery And Impact On Pakistan's Performance

"Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns," Gul told reporters.

"We're hopeful he will be available for the game and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session."

His return would provide a timely boost for Pakistan after a batting collapse in the first Test at Headingley, where England bowled the tourists out twice in fewer than 86 overs.

Babar was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the preceding series against the West Indies, scoring 193 and registering two half-centuries.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0. The second Test begins on Thursday.

Source: REUTERS
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