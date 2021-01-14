News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Babar Azam in trouble: Court orders to register FIR

Babar Azam in trouble: Court orders to register FIR

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 14, 2021 22:55 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam, on Thursday, found himself in a difficult situation after an additional sessions court in Lahore ordered the police to register an FIR and file a case against him on a sexual exploitation complaint.

 

The complainant, Hamiza Mukhtar from Lahore has alleged that the cricketer had sexually exploited her, forced her to have an abortion and made false promises of marriage. The petitioner annexed her medical documents as evidence.

The additional sessions judge, Noman Muhammad Naeem, after hearing arguments of the lawyers of both the sides, directed the SHO of Naseerabad police station to immediately register the FIR against Babar. 

The judge remarked that the allegations were disturbing and serious to warrant a full investigation.

Hamiza later confirmed that the FIR has been lodged at the Naseerabad police station.

Earlier, another additional sessions judge, Abid Raza had ordered Babar and his family not to harass Hamiza, who had alleged that she was getting threat calls to withdraw the case.

The woman alleged that when she tried to register an FIR against the cricketer at the Naseerabad Police Station, Babar forced her to withdraw the application on marriage re-assurance.

Babar, who missed the entire series in New Zealand due to a thumb fracture, is presently preparing for the home Test and T20 series against South Africa.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Jaiswal, 19, teaches Sreesanth, 38, a lesson!
'Don't need housekeeping, room service for motivation'
Paine has a message for spectators at Gabba
Economic recovery likely to boost gold demand in India
Biden swearing-in: Lady Gaga, J-Lo to perform
Why Amir called Pakistan's dressing room 'scary'
India is Wikipedia's fifth largest market
Why Amir called Pakistan's dressing room 'scary'

South Africa confident of team safety on Pakistan tour

