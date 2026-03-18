HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » PCB probes Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's fitness levels after World Cup concerns

PCB probes Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman's fitness levels after World Cup concerns

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 18, 2026 19:26 IST

x

Babar-Azam-Fakhar-Zaman

IMAGE: It is suspected that both Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were dealing with hamstring issues during the T20 World Cup. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • PCB medical panel suspects Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman were not fully fit during the T20 World Cup.
  • Senior selector Aaqib Javed called for an investigation into the players' fitness.
  • Babar Azam cited hamstring irritation after the World Cup, while Fakhar Zaman has been dealing with similar issues.
  • The national selection committee claims they picked Babar and Fakhar after clearance from team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon.
  • Babar Azam is rehabilitating and expected to play in the Pakistan Super League.

The medical panel of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) suspects that senior players, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, might not have been 100 percent fit when they were picked in the T20 World Cup squad.

The same concerns were raised by senior selector, Aaqib Javed, at a media conference last week and he said the board would investigate the matter.

 

A source close to the board said that Dr Javed Mughal, a UK-based consultant on sports physiotherapy and medicine, who joined the PCB medical panel as director of sports exercise and medicine in January, has expressed his concerns after examining Babar and Fakhar after the World Cup.

The matter came to light when Babar refused to play in the National T20 Championship after returning from the World Cup, citing hamstring irritation, while Fakhar dealt with similar issues.

"When Babar was examined his injury turned out to be more serious than initially diagnosed while Fakhar also has been struggling with the same problem for months now," the source said.

He said the national selection committee made it clear to the medical panel that they picked Babar and Fakhar in the World Cup squad after getting clearance from the Pakistan team physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon.

Allegations suggest that Deacon has previously allowed players with niggling injuries to play because of his close relationship with them.

PSL and player recovery

Babar is now rehabilitating at the national cricket academy under the supervision of the medical panel and is expected to be cleared to play in the Pakistan Super League in which he will captain Pehsawar Zalmi. The PSL starts from March 26.

Fakhar recently appeared in a National T20 Cup match, and on Tuesday posted on social media that while he was not fully fit for the 50-over series in Bangladesh, he has now recovered to play in the T20 event.

Both players were sidelined for the Bangladesh tour, in which Pakistan lost the series 1-2, but now sources close to the selectors have confirmed that, even before the injury issues came out, they had decided to drop Babar because of poor form in the World Cup.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

PCB disbands selection committee after World T20 debacle
PCB disbands selection committee after World T20 debacle
'Call Me': Lalit Modi Slams SRH Over Pakistan Signing
'Call Me': Lalit Modi Slams SRH Over Pakistan Signing
Pakistan cricket faces backlash after India thrashing
Pakistan cricket faces backlash after India thrashing
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH in Cummins' absence
IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan to lead SRH in Cummins' absence
World Cup: 'Babar has failed to prove himself as captain'
World Cup: 'Babar has failed to prove himself as captain'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Spicy Cheesy Pinwheel Bread Rolls

webstory image 2

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 3

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

VIDEOS

Laughter Erupts in RS as Shivraj Tells Jairam to 'Stay Calm'0:42

Laughter Erupts in RS as Shivraj Tells Jairam to 'Stay Calm'

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband0:42

Sunny Leone spotted at airport with her kids and husband

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv0:49

Watch: Iran Fires Cluster Missiles Over Tel Aviv

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO