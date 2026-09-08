Babar Azam defends selection calls as PCB shake-up sends Pakistan cricket into crisis

Babar Azam said Pakistan's sweeping squad changes came as a surprise, defended the team’s selection decisions, urged a fearless approach at Edgbaston, while the PCB launched disciplinary inquiry.

IMAGE: Babar Azam, who sat out of the first Test against England at Headlingley with a hand injury, tallied just 14 runs in the second Test at Lord's. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Babar Azam said the PCB’s decision to release seven players and remove Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul came as a surprise to him.

The Pakistan captain defended the team’s selection despite a 2-0 series deficit, saying the playing XIs were picked after assessing conditions.

With the series already lost, Azam urged the revamped side to play without pressure and back the new players to make an impact at Edgbaston.

The PCB has launched an internal inquiry into reported discipline and conduct issues following media reports involving members of the squad.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to release seven players and remove coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul ahead of the third Test at Edgbaston came as a surprise to him.

Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were released from the squad after Pakistan went 0-2 down in the three-match series against England.

“It was news to me. I found out afterwards. The PCB decided it, so they will be able to explain better. The decision must have been taken after some thought process. It’s better if you ask them why,” Babar said.

The changes followed Pakistan’s 194-run defeat at Lord’s. High-performance director Aaqib Javed had criticised the team’s selection and questioned its composition after the loss.

Pakistan Captain Defends Selection Calls

Babar defended the selectors, saying the playing XIs were chosen after assessing the pitch and conditions.

“We didn’t play well in all three facets as a team. When you don’t get results, there will be plenty of criticism from outside. But we did what we thought was best at the time,” he said.

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Babar Urges New-Look Pakistan Side to Play Freely

He admitted the team had failed to deliver but urged the players to approach the final Test with freedom and confidence.

“The series is lost, but we have nothing to lose. We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team,” he said, adding that the new players had trained well and were eager to make an impact.

The PCB has also opened an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning “discipline and conduct” within the squad.

PCB media director Amir Mir confirmed that the board was reviewing the matter under its regulations.

The inquiry follows reports that investigations into batters Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan had widened.