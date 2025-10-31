Babar Breaks Rohit's T20I World Record In Lahore

IMAGE: Babar Azam went past Rohit Sharma's tally for most runs in a career in T20 Internationals. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pakistan's veteran batter Babar Azam surpassed Rohit Sharma's world record for the most runs by a batter in T20 Internationals, during the second T20I against South Africa in Lahore, on Friday.



Babar, 31, picked up a single in the 12th over to take his score to nine and go past Rohit's tally of 4231 runs from 159 matches at a strike rate of 140.89, with five centuries and 32 fifties.



Babar, who made 11 not out in Pakistan's convincing nine-wicket victory against South Africa, took his T20 International tally to 4234 runs from 130 matches, at a strike rate of 128.77 with three centuries and 36 half-centuries.



Virat Kohli is third on the list, having amassed 4188 runs from 125 matches, averaging 48.69, at a strike rate of 137.04, with a century and 38

fifties.

Rohit and Kohli both retired from T20Is after India's triumph in the T20 World Cup in 2024.



Among the current players, England's Jos Buttler is closest to Babar, with 3869 runs from 144 T20Is, at a strike rate of 148.97, including one century and 28 fifties.