Five-star Sai Kishore stars in Gloucestershire's dominant win

Indian left-arm spinner B Sai Kishore delivered a sensational performance, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul for Gloucestershire and leading them to a commanding 213-run victory over Derbyshire in the County Championships 2026.

IMAGE: B Sai Kishore picked his maiden five-wicket haul in Gloucestershire's win over Derbyshire in Bristol on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy TNCA/X

Key Points B Sai Kishore, a left-arm spinner from Tamil Nadu, achieved his first five-wicket haul for Gloucestershire in the County Championships 2026.

His match-winning spell helped Gloucestershire secure a significant 213-run victory against Derbyshire in Bristol.

Sai Kishore's impressive bowling performance included drift, turn, and control, conceding only 6 runs in an 8-over spell while taking 5 wickets.

He finished the match with exceptional figures of 18-12-20-5, showcasing his talent despite being overlooked for the Duleep Trophy.

Tamil Nadu's left-arm spinner B Sai Kishore has bamboozled batters in the County Championships 2026 and registered his first five wicket haul for Gloucestershire. Sai Kishore bowled a match-winning spell as Gloucester recorded a massive 213-run win over Derbyshire at the County Championships in Bristol on Saturday.

Sai Kishore's Dominant Performance

Sai Kishore, who was ignored for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy, made the red cherry dance to his tunes as he spun a web around opposition batters. He got drift, turn and control and in an 8-over spell, he conceded 6 runs and took 5 wickets to help Gloucester to victory. He finished with match figures of 18-12-20-5.