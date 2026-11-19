Calling Vaibhav Sooryavanshi more than just a sporting prodigy, Ayushmann Khurrana says the young cricketer's meteoric rise shows that talent can emerge from anywhere and inspire millions of Indians.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone on to hold a number of records since breaking into the Indian team after his maiden IPL outing in 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as a symbol of a changing India and a prodigy who thinks differently.

Sooryavanshi is featured in the inaugural TIME100 Next list in India, recognising 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices.

Khurrana highlighted Sooryavanshi's meteoric rise from the youngest IPL player at 14 to representing India in record-setting matches by 2026.

The actor believes Sooryavanshi's journey can inspire millions of young Indians to dream big and achieve extraordinary things.

Other notable sports personalities like Harmanpreet Kaur, Lovlina Borgohain, and D Gukesh also made the TIME100 Next list.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi represents a changing India and a reminder that the future belongs to those who think differently, actor Ayushmann Khurrana said, hailing the young batting sensation for his exploits. Khurrana penned a heartfelt note for Sooryavanshi, who features in the inaugural TIME100 Next list in India. The prestigious list recognises 100 extraordinary leaders and emerging voices shaping the future of the country.

A Sporting Prodigy and Inspiration

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, chess world champion D Gukesh, former tennis star Sania Mirza and national women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita were also named in the list. Khurrana is also a previous TIME100 honouree and TIME Impact Award winner.

"When he is swinging that cricket bat on the field, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds us that the future belongs to those who think differently. He's a sporting prodigy, but I think he is even more significant than just this would suggest," Khurrana wrote.

Vaibhav's Meteoric Rise

"Vaibhav represents a changing India. From being the youngest player in the Indian Premier League's history at 14 to, just over a year later, representing India in record-setting matches in 2026, his meteoric journey shows us that talent can emerge from anywhere."

Khurrana felt Sooryavanshi's journey and achievements could also inspire millions of young Indians dare to dream big.

"But the real measure of Vaibhav's success is beyond the runs he scores. What happens when a billion dreams encounter the freedom to become extraordinary? "Only time will tell, but he might already be prepared to answer us with his cricket bat and unmissable swagger," the actor said in a release.