Ayush Mhatre undergoes surgery, out for 3 months

India U-19 World Cup winning captain Ayush Mhatre has successfully undergone surgery for a significant hamstring injury, facing a two to three-month recovery period that will impact his return to competitive cricket.

IMAGE: Ayush Mhatre faces a two-three month layoff after hamstring surgery. Photograph: Ayush Mhatre/X

Key Points India U-19 World Cup winning skipper Ayush Mhatre underwent successful surgery for a Grade 4 right hamstring tear yesterday (on Thursday).

Mhatre is expected to be sidelined for approximately two to three months, impacting his return to competitive cricket.

This is Mhatre's second hamstring injury this year, having previously suffered a left hamstring injury during the IPL on April 18.

The injury occurred on October 11 during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh.

His absence has forced Mumbai to adjust their opening pair in the Ranji Trophy.

India U-19 World Cup winning skipper and Mumbai vice-captain Ayush Mhatre has undergone surgery for his right hamstring injury and is likely to remain on the sidelines for two-three months.

Mhatre's Injury And Recovery

Mhatre had suffered a Grade 4 tear in his right hamstring while running between the wickets on the first day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy season opener against Chandigarh here on October 11.

It was his first game since being sidelined from a left hamstring injury during the IPL while playing for Chennai Super Kings against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

"Ayush Mhatre underwent right hamstring surgery yesterday (on Thursday) at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, performed by Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala," a BCCI source told PTI.

"He is currently recovering well and is expected to take approximately 2-3 months to make a full recovery and return to competitive cricket. The surgery was successful and as of Friday morning, Ayush even started walking slowly with crutches," the source added.

After suffering the left hamstring injury during the IPL, the 19-year-old Mhatre spent three months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru undergoing treatment and rehabilitation.

Mhatre's injury forced Mumbai to look for a second opening pair in as many Ranji Trophy matches this season.

While Mhatre had opened with Yashasvi Jaiswal against Chandigarh, the pair of Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Divyaansh Saxena opened the innings in Mumbai's away clash against Himachal Pradesh after the Indian opener left for national duties.