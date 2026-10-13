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Mumbai's Ranji Vice-Captain Ayush Mhatre Out With Hamstring Tear

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 13, 2026 15:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai vice-captain Ayush Mhatre faces a significant period on the sidelines after suffering a grade 4 hamstring tear, impacting Mumbai's Ranji Trophy campaign.

19-year-old Ayush Mhatre had undergone three months of rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, before the Ranji Trophy season.

IMAGE: 19-year-old Ayush Mhatre had undergone three months of rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, before the Ranji Trophy season. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre has suffered a grade 4 tear in his right hamstring.
  • Mhatre is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks, with full recovery potentially taking a minimum of three months.
  • The injury is a major setback for the 19-year-old, who had been named Mumbai's vice-captain for this season's Ranji Trophy campaign.
  • His absence would be a blow to Mumbai's plans at the start of the Ranji Trophy season.

Young Mumbai batter Ayush Mhatre has suffered a grade 4 tear in his right hamstring and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, dealing a setback to the side at the start of the Ranji Trophy season.

Impact On Mumbai's Ranji Campaign

Mhatre is expected to be out of action for four to six weeks, although a grade 4 hamstring tear can typically require a minimum of three months for recovery, depending on the severity of the injury and the rehabilitation process.

 

The 19-year-old had spent the last three months at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, undergoing treatment and rehabilitation for an injury.

The fresh injury to his right hamstring is a major setback for the youngster, who had been named Mumbai's vice-captain for this season's Ranji Trophy campaign.

Mhatre, who has emerged as one of Mumbai's promising young batting talents, will now have to focus on recovery before returning to competitive cricket.

His absence would be a blow to Mumbai's plans, given the responsibility entrusted to him through his appointment as vice-captain, even as the team management awaits clarity on his rehabilitation timeline.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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