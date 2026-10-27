Ranji Trophy: Badoni achieves rare double century feat as Delhi dominate Jharkhand

Discover how Delhi captain Ayush Badoni made history by scoring his second consecutive double century in the Ranji Trophy, joining an exclusive club alongside cricketing legends Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir.

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni has joined an elite group including Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as batters with back-to-back double hundreds in fiest-class cricket. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Priyank Panchal/X

Key Points Ayush Badoni on Tuesday scored an unbeaten 210 against Jharkhand, marking his second consecutive double century in first-class innings.

His 334-run partnership with Sumit Mathur (150 not out) propelled Delhi to a declaration at 515.

Delhi is in a commanding position against hosts Jharkhand, who reached 131 for four at stumps on day two.

Badoni is the 21st Indian batter to achieve consecutive double tons in first-class cricket.

Ayush Badoni on Tuesday joined Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in the elite list of batters who have scored a double hundred in back-to-back first-class innings, putting Delhi in command against hosts Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy Group C game in Ranchi.

Badoni's Historic Double Century

Having amassed 217 against Gujarat earlier this month, Delhi captain Badoni made an unbeaten 210 off 228 balls before declaring the innings at 515.

Badoni forged a mammoth 334-run stand with Sumit Mathur, who was unbeaten on 150 off 253 balls at the time of declaration.

The day well and truly belonged to Badoni, who has shown exemplary consistency in his first-class career and averages more than 60.

Delhi greats Kohli and Gambhir are also among a handful of batters to have compiled successive double hundreds. Overall, Badoni is the 21st Indian batter to have made consecutive double tons in first-class cricket.

In response, Jharkhand reached 131 of four at stumps on day two with Utkarsh Singh batting on 53.

"I'm glad that quality middle-order batters, who tackle spin and pace equally well, are emerging in Ranji cricket lately. Rewarding such players always bears good results for the national team, as you can see in the case of Devdutt Padikkal already," said former India A batter Priyank Panchal on social media.

Badoni and Mathur continued to dominate the bowling after resuming day two at 309 for five. The duo first steadied the ship but Delhi found themselves under pressure at 181 for five before controlling the proceedings.

Brief scores:

At Ranchi: Delhi: 515 for 5 decl in 130 overs (Ayush Badoni 210 not out, Sumit Mathur 150 not out). Jharkhand: 131/4 in 47 overs (Utkarsh Singh batting 53).

At Mangalapuram: Bengal: 350 all out in 102.2 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 121; Aditya Sarwate 4/95) vs Kerala: 101 for 6 in 35 overs (Vishnu Vinod 41; Mohammed Shami 3/20).

At Pune: Gujarat: 223 all out vs Maharashtra: 278 for 9 (Saurabh Nawale 95; Chintan Gaja 3/55, Sidharth Desai 3/40).