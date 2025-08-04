HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ayub shines as Pakistan clinch series win over Windies

2 Minutes Read
August 04, 2025 11:02 IST

Pakistan beat West Indies in the 3rd and final T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday 

IMAGE: Pakistan beat West Indies in the 3rd and final T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Saim Ayub struck a fluent half-century and claimed a key wicket as Pakistan defeated West Indies by 13 runs in the third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday to clinch the series 2-1.

Opening the batting, Ayub made 66 off 49 balls in a 138-run stand with Sahibzada Farhan, who top-scored with 74 from 53 deliveries, as Pakistan posted a competitive 189 for four after electing to bat.

 

The West Indies reply started aggressively, reaching 33 without loss in the first two overs. But Pakistan’s bowlers gradually regained control, restricting the hosts to 176 for six in their 20 overs.

Haris Rauf was instrumental in halting the early momentum, conceding only five runs in his first over before removing Jewel Andrew for 24 with the score on 44. Ayub then returned with the ball to dismiss Alick Athanaze, who had scored a brisk 60, ending a promising stand and reducing West Indies to 110 for three in the 13th over.

Sherfane Rutherford offered late resistance with a 35-ball 51, but his dismissal in the final over sealed Pakistan’s victory.

The win gave Pakistan the series after both teams had split the first two matches. Pakistan took the opener by 14 runs, before West Indies edged a tense second game on Saturday thanks to Jason Holder’s last-ball boundary in a two-wicket win.

Both teams will now travel to the Caribbean for a three-match one-day international series.

AGENCIES
'There is a method to his madness'
'Virat, The Nation Needs You!'
'We are in for a cracker'
Day 5: Who's Ahead? Too Close To Call
'Prasidh has ability to bowl magic balls'
