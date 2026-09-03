Axed Pakistan Players Summoned For Charles Meet

Pakistan's axed players were summoned to attend a meeting with King Charles amid PCB fears over a low turnout.

IMAGE: Britain's King Charles speaks to Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan as Ubaid Shah and others listen in during an audience at Clarence House in London, Wednesday, September 2, 2026. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

The Pakistan cricket board pulled off another stunt on Wednesday, forcing seven axed players to attend the meeting with King Charles at Clarence House in London.

Key Points One unnamed player reportedly refused to attend the Clarence House meeting.

Babar Azam presented King Charles with a signed bat during the engagement.

Protesters gathered outside Clarence House over human rights violations in Pakistan.

Earlier this week, the PCB dropped seven players -- Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad -- from the squad, while also sacking Head Coach Sarfaraz Khan and other support staff after back-to-back Test defeats against England at Lord's and Headingley.

According to The Telegraph newspaper, Pakistan's sacked players were told to attend the meet and greet session with the British monarch at Clarence House 'amid fears a low turnout would embarrass the PCB'. However, one player, who was not identified, refused to attend the meet.

Charles Meets Pakistan Team Amid Troubled England Tour

IMAGE: King Charles with the Pakistan cricket team at Clarence House on Wednesday. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

Charles spoke with the Pakistan players and officials, encouraging them in the difficult time they are enduring.

IMAGE: King Charles is presented with a signed cricket bat by Pakistan Captain Babar Azam. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

Charles was presented a signed bat by Captain Babar Azam while Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chairman and Pakistan's interior minister, also presented him with a gift.

Touring cricket teams are usually invited for an audience with a member of the royal family when they visit England.

IMAGE: Protestors outside Clarence House as King Charles meets Pakistan cricketers on Wednesday. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

While the players met the King, protestors gathered outside Clarence House over human rights violations in Pakistan.

The Test series in England has been nothing short of dramatic for Pakistan on and off the field.

During the second Test at Lord's, the PCB reportedly threatened the Pakistan players would not return after lunch on the opening day if Sky Sports broadcast an interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan, who has been imprisoned for the past three years.

The interview was eventually aired, but Pakistan returned to the field before suffering another defeat.