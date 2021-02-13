Axar Patel relishes Test cricket debut

Source:

February 13, 2021 22:54 IST

IMAGE: Axar Patel feels privileged to represent India in the longest format of the game. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Axar Patel, who made his debut in Test cricket on Saturday, said he will never forget the date (February 13, 2021) for the rest of his life.

In the ongoing second Test against England, India made three changes to their playing XI. Skipper Virat Kohli handed a debut Test cap to Axar. The all-rounder had missed out on the series opener due to pain in his left knee.

Axar, who made an unbeaten five runs on the opening day of the second Test, feels privileged to represent India in the longest format of the game. The all-rounder also thanked his fans for the support and good wishes.

"13/2/21 A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI," Axar tweeted.

India ended day one of the second Test at 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar unbeaten on 33 and five runs respectively. The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.