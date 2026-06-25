Avesh Khan Eyes India Comeback With Strong Domestic Performances

'I want to win the Ranji Trophy for my team and my goal is to return to the Indian team, and that will only be possible if I perform well in domestic cricket.'

IMAGE: Avesh Khan last played for India in November 2024 in a T20 International against South Africa in Gqeberha. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Avesh Khan missed the domestic season last year after undergoing a knee surgery following IPL 2025.

Avesh endured an underwhelming run in IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants this season with six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 11.06.

Akash Deep missed the entire IPL 2026 with injury with a back injury.

It's been two years since Avesh Khan was last seen in India colours but the injury-ravaged pacer, who could regularly strike at over 140kph early in his career, remains determined for a comeback, hoping to catch the selectors' attention with strong Ranji Trophy performances this season.



Avesh endured an underwhelming run in IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants this season with six wickets in seven games at an economy rate of 11.06. The Madhya Pradesh speedster last played for India in November 2024 in a T20 International against South Africa in Gqeberha.



Currently representing Chambal Ghariyal in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League, the 29-year-old missed the domestic season last year after undergoing a knee surgery following IPL 2025. Back to full fitness now, he is keen to play the full domestic season and help his team Madhya Pradesh win the Ranji Trophy.



"Last year, I had surgery after the IPL, so unfortunately I couldn't play the entire domestic season and went straight into the IPL. This year, I am trying to play the full domestic season," Avesh told PTI.



"I want to play red-ball cricket. I want to win the Ranji Trophy for my team and my goal is to return to the Indian team, and that will only be possible if I perform well in domestic cricket. I need to take wickets and win matches for my team. That is my main objective," he added.



Avesh said he wants to focus on strength and conditioning while carefully managing his workload to ensure an injury-free domestic season.



"...I will play both white-ball and red-ball cricket, especially Vijay Hazare Trophy and Ranji Trophy. My approach is not to think too far ahead. I just think that when Vijay Hazare comes around, I need to help my team win, make my team champions and become the highest wicket-taker. That is my aim," said the bowler who has played 25 T20 Internationals and eight ODIs for the national team.



"For that, whatever I need to do, whether it is fitness, diet, training or bowling workload management, I will do it. I don't think about getting selected for the team. Instead, I think about how I can take wickets because wickets are what will get me selected.



"And I can only take wickets if my body supports me. So I focus on the process. Whenever I play a match, I want to give 100 per cent effort and at the end I should feel satisfied with my bowling and my effort," Avesh said.

'LSG move a big boost for Kuldeep Yadav'

Avesh feels the recent addition of spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the high-profile trade involving former LSG captain Rishabh Pant will be a major boost for the franchise. He believes Kuldeep will be able to bowl with greater freedom at the Ekana Stadium because of its large dimensions.



"It is one of the biggest IPL grounds in terms of dimensions. That will be a big boost for him because when you are a spinner or even a fast bowler and you know you are bowling on a large ground, you can bowl with more freedom. Kuldeep Yadav will be a very good addition for us for next year's IPL," Avesh noted.



Avesh also admitted that despite the team's struggles during Pant's leadership tenure, the wicketkeeper-batter's contribution is noteworthy and wished him the best for his renewed association with Delhi Capitals.



"Our team couldn't do very well during those two years, but his contribution was immense. As a player and as a captain, he always kept the team together, guided the players and shared his inputs. So I wish him good luck," Avesh said.

'Sooryavanshi's hitting ability is very impressive'

Speaking about another IPL phenomemon which is now set to take world cricket by storm, Avesh expressed his awe at Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's explosive batting.

Asked what makes it difficult even for experienced bowlers to contain the 15-year-old, Avesh said, "we do make plans against him. His hitting ability is very impressive and surprising. He batted very well in the IPL and impressed everyone. We also made plans against him.



"In one match we were successful, while in another we weren't. It feels very good to see a young and budding cricketer get called up for India at the age of 15 or 16," he said.