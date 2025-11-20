HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Weatherald, Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

Weatherald, Doggett to debut for Australia in Ashes opener

November 20, 2025 10:01 IST

Brendan Doggett

IMAGE: Brendan Doggett will replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in the first Ashes Test against England. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Opening batter Jake Weatherald and pace bowler Brendan Doggett will make their Test debuts for Australia in the first Ashes Test against England in Perth on Friday.

Steve Smith, standing in as captain for the injured Pat Cummins, named the team in his eve-of-match press conference at Perth Stadium on Thursday, ending months of speculation about the opening partnership.

Weatherald's inclusion to open the batting with Usman Khawaja combined with Cameron Green's recovery from injury meant no place in the team for seven-Test all-rounder

Beau Webster.

Marnus Labuschagne, who has been used as a makeshift opener, will bat at his favoured number three position ahead of Smith and Travis Head.

 

Doggett will stand in for the injured Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland, as expected, replaces Cummins in a weakened pace attack that also features stalwart left-arm quick Mitchell Starc.

Australia team: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (captain), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
