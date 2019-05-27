News
Australia's Khawaja suffers injury scare ahead of World Cup

May 27, 2019 18:54 IST

Usman Khawaja

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding . Photograph: Cricket Australia/Twitter

Australia were dealt an injury scare on Monday after top-order batsman Usman Khawaja limped off the field after getting hit on his left knee during their second and final World Cup warm-up match against Sri Lanka in Southampton.

Khawaja suffered a blow on his left knee while fielding and had to be escorted off the ground by the team doctor.

 

Monday's injury scare came after Khawaja was forced to retire hurt during Australia's first warm-up game against England on Wednesday, which they won by 12 runs.

During the match against England, Khawaja sustained a blow on his jaw while batting but scans later revealed that there was no break.

The left-handed batsman is now uncertain for Australia's World Cup opener against Afghanistan on June 1.

