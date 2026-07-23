Indian-Origin Players In Australian Squad For MRF Academy Training

Indian-origin cricketers Aryan Sharma and Jason Sangha are set to hone their skills with the Australian men's development squad at Chennai's renowned MRF Pace Academy, focusing on spin-friendly conditions.

IMAGE: Australia's Jason Sangha. Photograph: Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images, from the Rediff Archives

Key Points Indian-origin players Aryan Sharma and Jason Sangha selected for Australian men's development squad.

Squad to train at MRF Pace Academy in Chennai from August 1-13.

Program includes multi-day matches on spin-friendly pitches.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine will lead the coaching group.

Cricket Australia aims to provide exposure to different conditions and develop talent.

Indian-origin players Aryan Sharma and Jason Sangha have been named in the Australian men's development squad to train at the MRF Pace Academy next month. The men's development squad will travel to Chennai from August 1-13 to participate in this year's MRF Academy Program.

Australian Squad To Face Spin Challenges In Chennai

The programme will feature two multi-day matches, scheduled for August 5-6 and 10-11 on extremely spin friendly pitches. "The Chennai visit will provide valuable development opportunities for some of Australia's most promising players as part of Cricket Australia's national development pathway," the CA stated.

Former Australian captain Tim Paine and Anthony Clark will lead the coaching group of the emerging squad for the MRF Academy Program.

"The MRF Academy Program continues a valued partnership that provides exposure to different conditions, coaching expertise and learning experiences," said Sonya Thompson, Cricket Australia Head of National Development. "These programs allow us to expose a broader pool of players to representative and overseas experiences as we continue to assess and develop talent across Australian cricket," Thompson added.