Australian greats back Cameron Green for bigger role in Test batting order

Australian legends Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O’Keeffe praised Cameron Green’s fighting century against Bangladesh, backing him to become a key figure in Australia’s future batting order.

IMAGE: Cameron Green waged a lone battle with a patient 104 off 201 balls as Australia lost to Bangladesh by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cameron Green’s fighting 104 was a major positive for Australia despite their nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the first Test.

Adam Gilchrist called Green’s innings a “blueprint” for the all-rounder, saying the big-hitting batter shoulders considerable responsibility.

Kerry O’Keeffe backed Green’s long-term potential, noting he could eventually move to No. 4 when Steve Smith retires.

Bangladesh dominated the Test from the outset, with Hasan Mahmud and Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the bowling attack.

Former Australian cricketers Adam Gilchrist and Kerry O’Keeffe praised Cameron Green for his fighting century against Bangladesh in the first Test in Darwin on Sunday, despite Australia suffering a nine-wicket defeat.

Green’s third Test century helped Australia recover from a difficult position and set Bangladesh a target of 57. However, the 56-run lead proved far too small against a dominant Bangladesh side.

Green Century Offers Australia a Silver Lining

With Australia’s batting order facing several questions, Green’s 104 off 201 balls emerged as one of the few positives for the 2023 World Test champions.

Green now has 1,853 runs in 38 Tests at an average of 33.69, with three centuries and seven fifties. His highest score is an unbeaten 174. He endured a difficult 2025, managing only 300 runs in eight Tests and 14 innings, with one fifty.

Former wicketkeeper-batter Gilchrist said Green’s century could serve as a “blueprint” for the all-rounder to build on. He also highlighted the responsibility that comes with Green’s role.

“He is a big man who shoulders a lot of responsibility. He has had a lot of expectations on him,” Gilchrist said, as quoted by Fox Cricket.

“There is a blueprint there for Cameron Green to follow and look to execute now. It is one of the positive stories out of what has been a really tough match for the Australians,” he added.

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Green can Bat Up the Order

Former leg spinner Kerry O’Keeffe was equally impressed with Green’s approach. He said the innings showed that Green could become a key figure at No. 5 before eventually moving up to No. 4.

“Cameron Green has been brilliant. He had the rhythm of a number five, and the way he’s constructed this innings is a good thing going forward,” O’Keeffe said.

“If he gets his mental side right, he has the capacity to bat five and score big, but then, when Steve Smith moves on, to bat at four and be a real player for Australia,” he added.

O’Keeffe said Australia’s selectors have long believed Green has the ability to succeed in the role and backed him for a long international career.

Bangladesh Dominate Heavyweights Australia

Australia chose to bat first but were bowled out for 198, despite Steve Smith’s counter-attacking 71 off 109 balls. Hasan Mahmud was Bangladesh’s standout bowler with 6/55, while Taskin Ahmed took 2/55.

Bangladesh responded with 426, powered by Tanzid Hasan’s 101 off 197 balls. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto added 84, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 to give Bangladesh a commanding 228-run lead.

Australia slipped to 73/3 in their second innings before Green led the recovery. His 104, along with Smith’s 44 and Alex Carey’s 30, lifted Australia to 283 and a narrow 56-run lead.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took 5/66 and Mahmud claimed 3/56 as Bangladesh were left with just 57 to win. They reached the target comfortably, sealing a historic nine-wicket victory.

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