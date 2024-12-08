News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Australia women thrash India; seal ODI series

Australia women thrash India; seal ODI series

Source: PTI
December 08, 2024 13:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry

IMAGE: Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry slammed centuries to power Australia women to an easy 122-run victory over India in the second ODI in Brisbane. Photograph: ICC/X

Opener Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) smashed commanding centuries as Australia secured a series-clinching 122-run win over India in the second women's ODI in Brisbane on Sunday.

After electing to bat, Australia displayed ruthless intent, posting a mammoth 371/8, the highest score against India in an ODI match.

The hosts then bowled out India for 249 in 44.5 overs, wrapping up the match with ease to seal the three-match series 2-0.

"We got some partnership in between, we had a positive mindset, but we were short by few runs," Harmanpreet said after the match.

"We created few opportunities but couldn't take them, we should give credit to them for how they batted. We need to think about our plans how we will be bowling in next game. We need to bat full 50 overs, we have to come up with better plans."

Australia never looked in trouble as Phoebe Litchfield (60) and Voll combined for a 130-run opening partnership that set the tone.

Voll then joined forces with Perry for a 92-run stand, before Perry teamed up with Beth Mooney (56) for a 98-run alliance, leaving the Indian bowling attack in disarray.

Voll, playing only her second ODI, smashed 12 boundaries during her 87-ball knock, while Perry clobbered six maximums and seven hits to the fence during her 75-ball innings.

Leg-spinner Priya Mishra (1/88) and off-spinner Minnu Mani (2/71) were hammered, with runs flowing freely during the opening wicket partnership.

India women's team celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: India's players celebrate a wicket during the second ODI in Brisbane. Photograph: ICC/X

India made a brief recovery in the final five overs, claiming a few wickets, but it was too little, too late.

Among the Indian bowlers, Saima Thakor (3/62) was the most successful, snapping up three wickets. Renuka Singh (1/78) and Deepti Sharma (1/59) also picked up one wicket each.

Chasing the improbable target, opener Richa Ghosh made a 72-ball 54 at the top, but India never looked in contention.

 

Smriti Mandhana (9) and Harleen Deol (12) fell cheaply, leaving India at 45 for 2 in the 11th over.

 Things seemed to improve when Ghosh and skipper Harmanpreet (38) added 66 runs off 69 balls, but Ghosh was cleaned up by Alana King in the 22nd over.

A few overs later, Harmanpreet was dismissed by Megan Schutt, while Deepti Sharma (10) fell to Ashleigh Gardner and Jemimah Rodrigues was removed by Sophie Molineux.

Mani also scored a 45-ball 46 with four boundaries.

Annabel Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with figures of 4/40.

India had lost the opening ODI by five wickets. The third and final ODI will be held on Wednesday in Perth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC 2025: India Drop To Third
WTC 2025: India Drop To Third
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'He lied': Siraj slams Head for send-off comments
'You don't expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends'
'You don't expect Bumrah to bowl from both ends'
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India restrict Bangladesh to 198
Asia Cup U-19 Final: India restrict Bangladesh to 198
Teargas shells fired at farmers to halt Delhi march
Teargas shells fired at farmers to halt Delhi march
'Australia privileged to have a bowler like Starc'
'Australia privileged to have a bowler like Starc'
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
The Stumps Show: Day 3, Adelaide Test
The Stumps Show: Day 3, Adelaide Test
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?
Should Rohit Step Down As Captain?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances