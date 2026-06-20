Australia women smash 219 in record T20 World Cup win, crush Netherlands

Discover how Australia's record-breaking 219/6, powered by Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner, led to a dominant 98-run victory over the Netherlands in the Women's T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Beth Mooney scores fluent 74 before retiring hurt. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Australia achieved a record-breaking 219/6, the highest-ever total in the Women's T20 World Cup.

Beth Mooney scored a fluent 74, anchoring Australia's innings before retiring hurt as a precaution.

Ashleigh Gardner contributed a powerful 58, forming a crucial 101-run partnership with Mooney.

Georgia Wareham's quickfire 41 off 18 balls propelled Australia past the 200-mark.

Netherlands captain Babette de Leede scored an unbeaten 56, providing valuable resistance and a learning experience for her team.

Australia continued their dominant run at the Women’s T20 World Cup with a convincing 98-run win over the Netherlands at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

They also created history in the process, becoming the first team to cross 200 in the tournament and matching the highest-ever total of 219/6.

Australia's Record-Breaking Batting Performance

Beth Mooney anchored the innings with a fluent 74 off 42 balls before retiring hurt with a stiff back. She later confirmed it was only a precaution, saying she was fine after the long travel schedule.

Mooney shared a 50-run opening stand with Georgia Voll and a commanding 101-run partnership with Ashleigh Gardner, who returned strongly from an ankle injury with a powerful 58.

Georgia Wareham provided the late fireworks, smashing 41 off just 18 balls, including a flurry of boundaries that helped Australia power past the 200-mark.

Despite Mooney’s absence from the field, Australia managed without a specialist backup wicketkeeper, with Voll stepping in neatly behind the stumps and even taking a catch early in the innings. Kim Garth also impressed with the ball, returning figures of 2 for 10 in her opening spell.

Netherlands' Resilient Chase And Learning Experience

Chasing 220 was always going to be a tall order for the Netherlands, but captain Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis showed resistance with a 96-run partnership. Kalis was dropped twice before eventually falling for 44, while de Leede held firm with an unbeaten 56.

For the Netherlands, playing in their first World Cup, it was still a valuable learning experience against one of the best sides in the world.

De Leede summed it up best, calling it a “massive moment” for the team, as they look to grow from facing top-quality opposition.

Later in the day, Pakistan meet Bangladesh, while England face Scotland.