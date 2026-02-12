Injury-hit Australia face stiff Zimbabwe challenge

Australia faces Zimbabwe in a crucial T20 World Cup match, with injury concerns surrounding captain Mitchell Marsh and Zimbabwe's potent bowling attack adding intrigue to the contest.

IMAGE: Australia's players walk off the pitch after a comfortable victory over Ireland in the T20 World Cup match in Colombo on Wednesday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points Mitchell Marsh missed Australia's big win over Ireland on Wednesday with an internal testicular bleeding's injury.

Steve Smith joins the Australian squad as cover for Marsh, bringing valuable T20 experience.

Zimbabwe's pace attack, led by Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani, poses a threat to the Australia's batting.

Sikandar Raza's all-round abilities will be crucial to Zimbabwe's chances.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh's fitness will be watched closely as an injury-hit Australia try to ward off a tricky Zimbabwe and move closer to the Super Eights in a Group B match of the T20 World Cup in Colombo Friday.

Marsh missed his side's big win over Ireland on Wednesday following internal testicular bleeding and, according to Cricket Australia, the all-rounder will require a considerable period of rest before returning to action.

Steve Smith has joined the squad as his cover, but the absence of Marsh was not felt in Australia's 67-run romp as they produced an all-round effort against the Irish.

Without any of the batters scoring a fifty, they posted a strong 180-plus total before pacer Nathan Ellis and leg-spinner Adam Zampa shared eight wickets among them to give their side two full points.

But the Aussies would like to better that effort against Zimbabwe, with some heavy runs from opener Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell in the middle-over.

It's a pre-requisite for the Aussies if Marsh indeed is going to be absent partially or even fully for the rest of this ICC showpiece.

But Smith's T20 form of late will solace the Antipodeans.

The former skipper, whose last T20I was in February 2024, was in roaring form for Sydney Sixers in the recent Big Bash League, plundering 299 runs in just six innings, at an average of 59 and at a strike-rate of 167.

Zimbabwe's strengths and key players

The Aussies will require their big guns to be in fine fettle against Zimbabwe, who have the wherewithal to surprise fancied teams.

Oman might not be a leading team, but the efficient manner in which the African outfit dismantled them was an eye-opener.

They have pacers like Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava who can test the strongest on their day.

Sikandar Raza's mixed bag of off and leg breaks adds another dimension to their attack.

Raza, a vastly experienced T20 player, will have to do his bit in batting as well along with Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and the 40-year-old Brendan Taylor, though he is nursing a niggle from the last match.

If he is not available then, they can ponder over bringing in Ryan Burl, who can also provide another handy spin option.

Considering Australia's well-documented dislike against spin, they can also bring in another veteran Graeme Creamer, whose leg-spin could be handy here.

Teams (from):

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Steve Smith (cover for Mitchell Marsh).

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.

Match starts: 1100 IST.