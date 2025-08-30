HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Aus series

Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Aus series

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: August 30, 2025 14:22 IST

IMAGE: India will play three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of Australia, starting on October 19. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Cricket Australia has announced that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming white-ball series against India have been sold out, underlining the massive demand for the contest between the two cricketing heavyweights.

Public tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been fully booked well in advance, Cricket Australia added.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, starting with the opening One-Day International in Perth on October 19.

 

are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues," Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events Operations Cricket Australia, said in a release.

"We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," he added.

ODI Series Schedule:
October 19, 1st ODI, Perth
October 23: 2nd ODI
October 25: 3rd ODI, Sydney

T20I Series Schedule:
October 29: 1st T20I, Canberra
October 31: 2nd T20I, Melbourne
November 2: 3rd T20I, Hobart
November 6: 4th T20I, Gold Coast
November 8: 5th T20I, Brisbane

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
