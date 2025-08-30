Indian fan zones sold out 50 days ahead of Aus series

IMAGE: India will play three ODIs and five T20Is during their tour of Australia, starting on October 19. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Cricket Australia has announced that the dedicated Indian fan zones at all eight venues for the upcoming white-ball series against India have been sold out, underlining the massive demand for the contest between the two cricketing heavyweights.



Public tickets for the Sydney and Canberra matches have also been fully booked well in advance, Cricket Australia added.



India will play three ODIs and five T20Is on the tour, starting with the opening One-Day International in Perth on October 19.

"We

are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the Indian fan zones selling out across all eight venues," Joel Morrison, Executive General Manager Events Operations Cricket Australia, said in a release."We are excited to see the momentum building around this series and the strong passion fans continue to display for the game. We're looking forward to a vibrant atmosphere in the stands and a world-class contest on the field between two great cricketing nations," he added.October 19, 1st ODI, PerthOctober 23: 2nd ODIOctober 25: 3rd ODI, SydneyOctober 29: 1st T20I, CanberraOctober 31: 2nd T20I, MelbourneNovember 2: 3rd T20I, HobartNovember 6: 4th T20I, Gold CoastNovember 8: 5th T20I, Brisbane