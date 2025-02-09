HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Australia trounce Sri Lanka by 9 wickets; sweep series

February 09, 2025 12:44 IST

Australia register first series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.

IMAGE: Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne celebrate victory over Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle on Sunday. Photograph: cricketcomau/X

Australia beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets inside four days of the second Test to complete a 2-0 series sweep in Galle on Sunday.

Replying to Sri Lanka's first innings score of 257, Australia put up 414, riding hundreds by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey to take charge of the contest.

 

Australia bowled out Sri Lanka for 231 in the hosts' second innings and then chased down the target of 75 losing the lone wicket of opener Travis Head, for their first series win in Sri Lanka since 2011.

Head struggled against Nishan Peiris early in his knock and eventually fell caught behind trying to play a cut shot off Prabath Jayasuriya.

Usman Khawaja (27) and Marnus Labuschagne (26) guided Australia to victory with Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne, who bowed out after playing his 100th Test, bowling the last over.

Australia's spin duo of Matthew Kuhnemann (16) and Nathan Lyon (14) claimed a combined 30 of the 40 Sri Lankan wickets in the series.

Smith, leading in absence of regular skipper Pat Cummins, became the first Australian, fifth overall, to take 200 outfield catches.

Australia have already secured their place in the World Test Championship final against South Africa in June.

Source: REUTERS
