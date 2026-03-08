HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Australia trounce India in one-off women's Test in 3 days

Australia trounce India in one-off women's Test in 3 days

March 08, 2026 13:07 IST

Australia showcase superior batting and bowling prowess in dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the women's one-off day-night Test.

Pratika Rawal

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal, India's top-scorer in the second innings with 63 off 137 balls, bats on Day 3 of the women's one-off day-night Test against Australia at the WACA, Perth, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Australia defeated India by 10 wickets in the one-off women's day-night Test match.
  • Pratika Rawal scored a half-century for India in their second innings, but the team collapsed for 149.
  • Australia's Annabel Sutherland's impressive 129 in the first innings gave the hosts a crucial lead.
  • Australia's bowlers, including Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King, played a key role in India's batting collapse.
  • Australia's openers, Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield, chased down the target of 25 runs easily.

India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat to Australia on Day 3 of the women's one-off day-night Test in Perth on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 105 for 6, Pratika Rawal completed her half-century, scoring 63 off 137 balls.

However, India lost the remaining four wickets and were all out for 149 in 48.2 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner (2/8) removing both overnight batters Sneha Rana (30) and Rawal.

Alana King (2/23) also picked up two wickets.

Needing just 25 to win, Australia openers Georgia Voll (16) and Phoebe Litchfield (11) completed the chase without much trouble.

 

Earlier, India posted 198 in their first innings, but Australia produced a strong response, scoring 323.

Annabel Sutherland scored 129 to give the hosts a crucial first-innings lead.

Source: PTI
