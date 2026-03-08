Australia trounce India in one-off women's Test in 3 days

Australia showcase superior batting and bowling prowess in dominant 10-wicket victory over India in the women's one-off day-night Test.

IMAGE: Pratika Rawal, India's top-scorer in the second innings with 63 off 137 balls, bats on Day 3 of the women's one-off day-night Test against Australia at the WACA, Perth, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat to Australia on Day 3 of the women's one-off day-night Test in Perth on Sunday.

Resuming their second innings at 105 for 6, Pratika Rawal completed her half-century, scoring 63 off 137 balls.

However, India lost the remaining four wickets and were all out for 149 in 48.2 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner (2/8) removing both overnight batters Sneha Rana (30) and Rawal.

Alana King (2/23) also picked up two wickets.

Needing just 25 to win, Australia openers Georgia Voll (16) and Phoebe Litchfield (11) completed the chase without much trouble.

Earlier, India posted 198 in their first innings, but Australia produced a strong response, scoring 323.

Annabel Sutherland scored 129 to give the hosts a crucial first-innings lead.