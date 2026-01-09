HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia's top stars to skip BBL to prepare for T20 World Cup

Australia's top stars to skip BBL to prepare for T20 World Cup

2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 09, 2026 15:05 IST

Travis Head

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head finished as the leading scorer of the Ashes series with 629 runs from five Tests, including three centuries. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia opener Travis Head will skip the Big Bash League (BBL) for a third straight season to rest and prepare for next month's Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

Head was a key figure in Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory against England, the left-hander finishing as the leading scorer of the series with 629 runs from five Tests.

Cameron Green will also be absent from the BBL after playing three Tests against England. The all-rounder, who does not have a BBL contract, is working to return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup after undergoing major back surgery in late 2024.

The board did not elaborate on World Cup squad members Pat Cummins (back) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring)

but the recovering pace duo are unlikely to be risked ahead of the global showpiece.

"A five-Test match Ashes series is intense," CA general manager, national teams, Ben Oliver said.

"We have worked with each player on individual plans to best support recovery from the Ashes and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the ICC T20 World Cup.

 

"Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing BBL season over the coming fortnight."

Australia will begin their bid for a second T20 World Cup in a Group B match against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India decision will shape Bangladesh's cricket future'
'India decision will shape Bangladesh's cricket future'
Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors
Gaikwad's Record-Breaking Reply To Selectors
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs
Kohli Hits The Nets Ahead Of New Zealand ODIs
Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Craziest Collapse! How Mumbai Slumped To 1 Run Defeat
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out
Childhood Friends Clash: Arjun Gets Shaw Out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 DIY Facemasks For Glowing Winter Skin

webstory image 2

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 3

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

VIDEOS

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra1:08

Salim Khan spotted with wife Salma in Bandra

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits Europe2:07

Snow Blankets Central England Town as Storm Goretti Hits...

Preparations in full swing at Somnath Temple ahead of PM Modi's visit0:48

Preparations in full swing at Somnath Temple ahead of PM...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO