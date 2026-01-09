Australia's top stars to skip BBL to prepare for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head finished as the leading scorer of the Ashes series with 629 runs from five Tests, including three centuries. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Australia opener Travis Head will skip the Big Bash League (BBL) for a third straight season to rest and prepare for next month's Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.



Head was a key figure in Australia's 4-1 Ashes victory against England, the left-hander finishing as the leading scorer of the series with 629 runs from five Tests.



Cameron Green will also be absent from the BBL after playing three Tests against England. The all-rounder, who does not have a BBL contract, is working to return to full fitness ahead of the World Cup after undergoing major back surgery in late 2024.



The board did not elaborate on World Cup squad members Pat Cummins (back) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring)

but the recovering pace duo are unlikely to be risked ahead of the global showpiece."A five-Test match Ashes series is intense," CA general manager, national teams, Ben Oliver said."We have worked with each player on individual plans to best support recovery from the Ashes and preparation for upcoming international commitments including the ICC T20 World Cup.

"Wherever possible, this includes players representing their clubs in the ongoing BBL season over the coming fortnight."



Australia will begin their bid for a second T20 World Cup in a Group B match against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.