Australia to tour Pakistan for T20 World Cup warm-up

Australia will play three T20 Internationals in Lahore prior to the ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

Australia will play day-night matches at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1 before both teams leave for the mega event.

While Australia are playing their World Cup group games in India, Pakistan will be based in Sri Lanka for their matches.

This is the first time since April 2022 that Australia will tour Pakistan for a T20 series as they last came to the country to play a Test series and then a white-ball rubber that year.

The Australians will reach Lahore on January 28 for the short series.

Australia had however played some of their Champions Trophy matches last year in Pakistan.

The Pakistani selectors are due to meet with head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha later this week to finalise the squad for the Australia series and also the World Cup.

The squad will be announced next week after approval from the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.