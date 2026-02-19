Australia to hold 'Forensic Review' after T20 World Cup flop

Following a shocking group stage exit, Cricket Australia plans a comprehensive review of their T20 World Cup performance, addressing injuries and strategic planning for future tournaments.

IMAGE: Australia's balance at the T20 World Cup was disturbed to a great extent without pacers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc, while captain Mitchell Marsh sustained an injury during the tournament. Photograph: T20 World Cup/X

Key Points Australia will conduct a 'forensic review' of their T20 World Cup performance after failing to advance from the group stage.

Injuries to key players like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh significantly impacted Australia's T20 World Cup campaign.

Selector Tony Dodemaide emphasized the importance of analyzing the T20 World Cup performance without emotion to plan for future tournaments.

Australia aims to improve and perform well in the 2028 T20 World Cup, which they will co-host with New Zealand.

Former champions Australia are set to conduct a "forensic review" of their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign after the injury-ravaged team crashed out in the group stage of the ongoing event being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The 2021 champions exited after losing to Sri Lanka and minnows Zimbabwe. They still have one match remaining against Oman in Pallekele on Friday, but that is inconsequential.

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka progressed to the Super Eights as Australia failed to get past the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Selector Tony Dodemaide said a full review of the performance will be done once the players are back home.

"It's really disappointing the way the tournament has rolled out," Dodemaide was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"But we will need some time, and take some time, once we finish our last commitment; it's important that we finish strongly on Friday against Oman -- then we'll get back and analyse it fully."

Impact of injuries on Australia's performance

The team was without its front-line pace attack after injuries forced Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to skip the tournament, while Mitchell Starc announced his international retirement from the format.

The team then lost captain Mitchell Marsh, also to injury, during the tournament, disturbing its balance to a great extent.

An in-form Steve Smith was not picked and could only come in as cover once Hazlewood was declared ruled out just hours before their loss to Zimbabwe.

Looking ahead

Australia are the co-hosts of the 2028 T20 World Cup along with New Zealand.

"We want to win every World Cup, no matter where it is. Clearly, the next one is at home. We'd love to do well at home. We've got a commitment within 48 hours or so against Oman and we want to finish off really well," Dodemaide said.

"We will do the requisite planning to look at 2028; we've got 2027 50-over World Cup in the meantime. All these things will be mapped out when we get time and space, and we can cut out the emotion of it and look at it more forensically."