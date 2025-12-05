HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia sweat as Hazlewood suffers another injury

Australia sweat as Hazlewood suffers another injury

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 14:30 IST

x

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Cricket Australia said that Josh Hazlewood had reported Achilles soreness, delaying his rehabilitation. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood's hopes of playing in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide have dimmed after he suffered a new injury setback during his recovery from a hamstring strain.

Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday that Hazlewood had reported Achilles soreness, delaying his rehabilitation.

 

"It is a low-grade issue, and he is expected to recommence running and bowling next week," CA said in a statement.

Hazlewood missed the first Test against England in Perth and the current match in Brisbane but had returned to bowling in the nets before the new problem.

Regular captain Pat Cummins also missed the first two Tests with a back injury but the quick has a better chance of making the Adelaide match starting on December 17.

Australia picked a relatively inexperienced seam attack at the Gabba, with Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser joining 35-year-old stalwart Mitchell Starc.

Holders Australia lead the five-Test Ashes series 1-0.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
Root Inches Close To Sachin's Test Record
Tickets 'Gone in Minutes' After Kohli's Twin Tons
Tickets 'Gone in Minutes' After Kohli's Twin Tons
From Dud To Dominator: Root's Redemption Down Under
From Dud To Dominator: Root's Redemption Down Under
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?
What's Behind Kohli's Century Celebrations?
Abhishek's stunning all-round show in SMAT!
Abhishek's stunning all-round show in SMAT!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 3

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

VIDEOS

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:18

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at...

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'5:25

Watch how Putin paid tribute to 'Father of India'

Prez Murmu, PM Modi and Prez Putin pose together in historic photo1:17

Prez Murmu, PM Modi and Prez Putin pose together in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO