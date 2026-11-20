Discover how injuries to key fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett are impacting Australia's T20 squad ahead of their crucial five-match series against England, with Billy Stanlake stepping in as a replacement.

IMAGE: Australia's Mahli Beardman has been ruled out of the T20I series against England with a quadriceps injury. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Australian fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett are out of the five-match Twenty20 series against England due to injury.

Beardman sustained a quadriceps strain, while Bartlett injured his left knee, adding to Australia's fast-bowling concerns.

Billy Stanlake has been named as a replacement for the series, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne.

Australia's T20 squad is already without several key players, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who are being rested.

Beardman had an impressive debut last week, taking 6-24 against England in a one-day international.

Fast bowlers Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett have been ruled out of Australia's five-match Twenty20 series against England due to injury, the country's cricket board said.

Injury Woes For Australian Bowlers

Beardman has suffered a quadriceps strain in his left leg, while Bartlett injured his left knee. Their absence adds to Australia's concerns in the fast-bowling department, with Nathan Ellis already sidelined by a side strain.

Billy Stanlake has been called up as a replacement for the series, which begins on Saturday in Melbourne.

Squad Challenges And Replacements

Australia's T20 squad was already missing several key players, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have been rested as they prepare for next month's test series against New Zealand.

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are also absent.

Beardman made an immediate impact last week, claiming 6-24 against England on his one-day international debut, the best bowling figures by an Australian debutant in the format.

Cricket Australia said Beardman is expected to return for the Big Bash League, while Bartlett will undergo further assessment before a timeline for his return is determined.

SQUAD: Mitch Marsh (captain), Billy Stanlake, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Henry Thornton, Adam Zampa.