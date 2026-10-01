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Australia avoid whitewash with DLS victory over South Africa

October 01, 2026 10:32 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Australia secured a crucial 45-run victory over South Africa under the DLS method in Potchefstroom, preventing a series whitewash in the final one-day international.

Australian cricketers celebrate a wicket

IMAGE: Australian cricketers celebrate a wicket. Photograph: PTI

Key Points

  • Australia defeated South Africa by 45 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in the third ODI.
  • The victory helped Australia avoid a 3-0 whitewash in the three-match one-day international series.
  • Xavier Bartlett (2-25) and Adam Zampa (2-34) were key bowlers for Australia, stifling South Africa's chase.
  • Australia posted a challenging total of 322-9, with Alex Carey top-scoring with 74 and Mitchell Marsh adding 56.
  • Rain interrupted play, with South Africa 145-4 after 28 overs, short of their revised target of 191.
 

Australia’s bowlers powered the tourists to a 45-run victory over South Africa under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method in Potchefstroom on Wednesday, helping them avoid a whitewash in the three-match one-day international series.

Australia's Formidable Attack

With Test captain Pat Cummins competing in his first ODI in 22 months and Mitchell Starc restored to the team, Australia fielded a formidable attack after losing the opening two matches. But it was Xavier Bartlett, who removed both openers and finished with 2-25 from five overs, and Adam Zampa, who took 2-34 from six, who effectively stifled home hopes of chasing down a challenging target at the JB Marks Oval after Australia were put in to bat and scored 322-9.

Rain Intervenes in Potchefstroom

Rain brought a premature end to proceedings with South Africa on 145-4 after 28 overs, 46 runs short of their revised target of 191. Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on 71 but running out of partners in a depleted batting line-up. South Africa rested captain Temba Bavuma, David Miller and Marco Jansen and saw Tony de Zorzi hurt his hamstring while fielding, which meant he could not bat.

Batting Performance and Series Context

The wet weather also delayed the start of play, but Australia saw off any advantage South Africa hoped to gain out of the wicket with a 78-run partnership off 53 balls for the opening wicket between skipper Mitchell Marsh (56) and Travis Head (24). The 20-year-old Oliver Peake contributed 48, while Alex Carey top-scored with 74 to push Australia to an imposing total. South Africa won the first ODI in Durban by 67 runs and the second in Johannesburg by 32 runs. The two countries will now contest a three-test series starting in Durban next week.

Source: REUTERS
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