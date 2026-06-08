Australia ring changes as Marsh, Head and Sangha miss Bangladesh ODIs

Australia will be without Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Tanveer Sangha for the ODI series against Bangladesh, with Josh Inglis taking over as captain.

IMAGE: Mitch Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Australia have been dealt a triple setback ahead of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh, with captain Mitchell Marsh, opener Travis Head and spinner Tanveer Sangha all ruled out of the campaign.

Key Points Todd Murphy, Ollie Peake and Matt Short called up as replacements.

Marsh is recovering from an ankle injury and could return for the T20I series.

Head has been granted personal leave and will return for the Test series against Bangladesh in August.

The series gets underway in Dhaka on Tuesday, but Australia will do so without three key members of their squad, prompting a reshuffle ahead of the opening match.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will lead the side in Marsh's absence after the captain was sidelined by an ankle injury. Cricket Australia remains hopeful Marsh could recover in time for the three-match T20I series in Chattogram, which begins on June 17.

National selector Tony Dodemaide confirmed that Sangha's hamstring injury will keep the leg-spinner out of the entire Bangladesh tour.

Head, meanwhile, has been granted personal leave and will not feature in the limited-overs leg of the tour. The left-hander is expected to return for Australia's two-Test home series against Bangladesh in August.

Australia have called up spinner Todd Murphy, batter Ollie Peake and all-rounder Matt Short as replacements. Both Peake and Short were part of the Australian squad that suffered a 2-1 ODI series defeat to Pakistan last week.

The visitors will now look to regroup quickly as they begin their Bangladesh campaign with a reconfigured squad and a stand-in captain at the helm.