Australia rest Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood for England white-ball series

Mitchell Marsh is set to lead a new-look Australian squad in both One-Day International and T20 International series against England, as key Test players are rested to manage their demanding schedule ahead of the crucial New Zealand Test series.

IMAGE: Pat Cummins along with fellow pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were given a break after the three-match Test series in South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mitchell Marsh will captain both Australia's ODI and T20I teams against England.

Most of Australia's frontline Test players have been rested to manage workload after the South Africa series.

Young talents like Mahli Beardman, Jack Edwards, Liam Scott, and Oliver Peake have been included in the squads.

The ODI series starts November 13 in Perth, followed by five T20 clashes in late November and early December.

Australia have rested most of their frontline test players for the home One-Day International and T20I series against England over the next month. Experienced all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain both teams.

Travis Head, Matthew Renshaw, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis and Cooper Connolly are the only players from the side that lost a Test series in South Africa on Saturday to back up in the ODI team. None will play the T20s.

The fast bowling trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were given a break after the three-match series in South Africa.

'Highly demanding phase of our schedule'

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, 21, returns to international cricket following an injury layoff and is one of six players named in both squads.

All-rounders Jack Edwards and Liam Scott were two others and are set to represent their country on home soil for the first time. Promising young batsman Oliver Peake, 20, was named in the ODI squad.

"We are in the middle of a highly demanding phase of our schedule," chief selector George Bailey said in a statement.

"Our multi-format players are transitioning directly from the tour of South Africa into an ODI and T20 series, leaving a narrow window to ensure the squad is physically prepared and fresh for the upcoming New Zealand test series."

The ODI series begins in Perth on November 13 with further matches in Adelaide and Hobart.

There will be five T20 clashes in Melbourne, Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Canberra in late November and early December.

Australia host New Zealand in four Tests starting on December 9.

Australia's Squads

Australia's ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Joel Davies, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Owen, Lachlan Shaw, Adam Zampa