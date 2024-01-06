News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia overtake India to take top spot on WTC table

Australia overtake India to take top spot on WTC table

Source: PTI
January 06, 2024 18:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Australia picked up a 3-0 series win over Pakistan to top the WTC points table. Photograph: Cricket Australia/X

Australia, following their eight-wicket win in the third and final Test against Pakistan at Sydney are on 56.25 percentage points and have pushed India to the second spot in the latest World Test Championship (WTC) standings issued by ICC on Saturday.

Pat Cummins' side is 2.09 percentage points ahead of Rohit Sharma's India, who have 54.16 points.

India, though, have played just four Tests during the current WTC cycle, while Australia have played eight.

 

India had taken the top spot following their memorable seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this week, but Australia crushed Pakistan on Saturday at the SCG to displace India at the top.

Australia are the reigning World Test champions, having beaten India in the final at The Oval last summer.

Australia will next play a two-Test series against the West Indies at home, while India will be up against England in five home Tests.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia are World No 1 Test team
Australia are World No 1 Test team
I haven't been everyone's cup of tea, signs off Warner
I haven't been everyone's cup of tea, signs off Warner
Recovering Rashid in Afghan squad for India T20Is
Recovering Rashid in Afghan squad for India T20Is
Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team
Trinamool leader held a day after attack on ED team
Gyanvapi: Court decision over ASI report on Jan 24
Gyanvapi: Court decision over ASI report on Jan 24
Recovering Rashid in Afghan squad for India T20Is
Recovering Rashid in Afghan squad for India T20Is
Lakshya working his way back with eyes on Paris berth
Lakshya working his way back with eyes on Paris berth

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race

Win Gives India 12 Points In WTC25 Race

Warner Bids Adieu With 57; Aussies Win

Warner Bids Adieu With 57; Aussies Win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances