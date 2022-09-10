News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia ODI captain Finch to retire after NZ series

Australia ODI captain Finch to retire after NZ series

September 10, 2022 06:27 IST
Australia's captain Aaron Finch takes the catch of Martin Guptill during the second ODI against New Zealand, at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns.

IMAGE: Australia's captain Aaron Finch takes the catch of Martin Guptill during the second ODI against New Zealand, at Cazaly's Stadium in Cairns, on September 8, 2022. Photograph: Emily Barker/Getty Images

Australia's One-Day International cricket captain Aaron Finch will retire from the format's international matches following Sunday's final game of a three-match series against New Zealand, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

 

Finch, who has captained Australia 54 times in his 145 One-day matches, will continue to lead the country's Twenty20 side.

"It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories," said Finch. "It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup."

Finch's retirement comes after he made a second ball duck in Australia's 113-run victory over New Zealand on Thursday, the fifth time in 13 One-day innings this year that he has failed to score a run.

Source: REUTERS
