Kovind to become first Indian President to attend cricket match abroad

November 23, 2018 15:47 IST

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind in Melbourne. Photograph: President of India/Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind will become the first Indian head of state to attend an international cricket match abroad when he visits the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the T20 game between India and Australia on Friday.

"While he will only watch a few minutes of play at the MCG, President Kovind will become the first President of India to see an international cricket match live abroad," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

On Thursday while addressing a business summit in Sydney on the eve of the second India-Australia T20 match, Kovind said India and Australia shared a passion for cricket along with other things.

"For many Indian cricket fans, Australia is their favourite team except when you are playing India but especially when you are competing for the Ashes," he said in the presence of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.