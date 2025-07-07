Australia hammer West Indies to clinch series

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc picked up three key wickets to propel Australia to a 133-run victory over West Indies in the second Test of the three-match series in Grenada on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia overwhelmed the West Indies by 133 runs in the second Test in Grenada on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with one match remaining.

The touring side dominated after a promising morning for the hosts during which Shamar Joseph gave West Indies hope with a superb four-wicket haul to dismiss Australia for 243.

Set 277 for victory on a deteriorating track, however, the West Indies slumped to 143 all out.

"We never really got those partnerships going," skipper Roston Chase said. "The new ball was the biggest challenge - we lost too many wickets. If we could avoid a few wickets in the first 10-15 overs, we would have a better chance.

"Two hundred and seventy was always a challenging task."

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood struck with his fifth delivery, trapping John Campbell lbw for a duck and Mitchell Starc removed Keacy Carty for 10.

Beau Webster dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for seven in his 100th Test, a milestone match he will not look back on fondly.

Cummins then delivered the knockout punch, bowling Brandon King (14) with a delivery that straightened just enough to clip off stump.

Shai Hope's dismissal for 17, caught and bowled by Hazlewood attempting a pull, put West Indies in deeper trouble.

Roston Chase made a spirited 34 that included a magnificent six off Starc, but his lbw dismissal on the stroke of lunch effectively ended any realistic hopes of a recovery.

Justin Greaves fell lbw to Starc for two and although Alzarri Joseph struck back-to-back sixes off Nathan Lyon and Shamar Joseph hit three maximums in his 24 the end was inevitable.

"We had to graft our way in both matches," Cummins said. "I'm pretty proud. The new ball has been pretty tricky for both teams.

"The pitch deteriorated a bit, so it got a bit simpler for our plans. We hit good areas ball after ball, and waited for the game to come to us."