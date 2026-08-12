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Australia's Fab Four Reunite For Bangladesh Test

August 12, 2026 11:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Australia's formidable 'Fab Four' bowling attack, featuring Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon, is set to reunite for the first Test against Bangladesh, marking a significant return for the team.

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Australia captain Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon missed most of the Ashes Test series against England with injuries. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Key Points

  • Josh Hazlewood returns to Australia's Test squad, completing the formidable 'Fab Four' bowling attack.
  • The 'Fab Four' -- Hazlewood, Cummins, Starc, Lyon -- will play together for the first time in over a year.
  • Australia play Bangladesh in a Test series on home soil for the first time in 23 years.

Paceman Josh Hazlewood has edged Scott Boland out of Australia's attack for the first Test against Bangladesh, ensuring the hosts' 'Fab Four' bowlers will reunite for the first time in over a year.

Hazlewood to combine with fellow quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc at Darwin's Marrara Oval from Thursday, with 38-year-old Nathan Lyon the sole specialist spinner.

 

Hazlewood missed the Ashes with Achilles and hamstring injuries, while Cummins and Lyon missed most of the series against England.

Cameron Green has held his spot, with fellow seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster included.

Jake Weatherald retained as opener following the retirement of Usman Khawaja.

Australia meet Bangladesh in a two-Test series on home soil for the first time in 23 years.

Australia's Test XI:

Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Beau Webster, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Source: REUTERS
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