HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Australia down West Indies to sweep T20 series

Australia down West Indies to sweep T20 series

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 29, 2025 09:14 IST

x

Playing his 100th T20I, leggie Adam Zampa came good with tidy figures of 1/20 from three overs.

IMAGE: Playing his 100th T20I, leggie Adam Zampa came good with tidy figures of 1/20 from three overs.. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia completed a 5-0 sweep of the West Indies in their Twenty20 international series with Ben Dwarshuis's bowling paving the way for a three-wicket victory in Basseterre, Saint Kitts on Monday.

Mitchell Owen top-scored for Australia with 37 off 17 balls, while Cameron Green (32), Tim David (30) and Aaron Hardie (28 nout out) all made valuable contributions as the visitors reached their target of 171 with 18 balls to spare.

 

The win sealed the first T20 series sweep by an Australian men's team in the West Indies.

"I didn't expect 5-0 at the start of the series," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said.

"But we played some great cricket. It was something we spoke about after the fourth game.

"We knew no Australian team had completed a clean sweep. We've had guys come in and played different roles for us.

"We spoke pre-tour about having flexibility and fluidity as a group. The way T20 is going teams just keep going now and it's exciting and hopefully we can continue our power hitting."

West Indies fans must have feared the worst when Australia won a fifth straight toss and bowled the hosts out for 170, a total they reached thanks in large part to Shimron Hetmyer's knock of 52 off 31 balls.

Dwarshuis picked up Hetmyer's wicket as well as those of openers Brandon King (11) and Shai Hope (9).

"It was a little bit of a slower wicket so we tried to hit the wicket hard and use the slower balls as well," said Dwarshuis, who was named player of the match.

"It was a definitely a challenge here with two batting line-ups that were ultra aggressive and some high scores. It was amazing to be part of this squad and this series victory."

Australia return home for a limited-overs series against South Africa, while the West Indies play Pakistan in three T20Is and three one-day internationals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
4th Test Takeaways: The Highs and Lows
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'Everybody Has Understood Jadeja's Value'
'Little Divya had unwavering focus like Arjuna'
'Little Divya had unwavering focus like Arjuna'
'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'
'If leaving the ball is an art, Rahul is the artist'
'Archer Should Not Be Playing Fifth Test'
'Archer Should Not Be Playing Fifth Test'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Countries With The Most Universities: India No 1

webstory image 2

Deepika, Zoya Among 90 Women Bringing Change

webstory image 3

Why Preah Vihear Hindu Temple Is A Must See

VIDEOS

Fields of fear: Manipur's farmers struggle amidst ethnic tensions3:35

Fields of fear: Manipur's farmers struggle amidst ethnic...

Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging in Ahmedabad1:11

Heavy rain triggers severe waterlogging in Ahmedabad

Baijayant Panda's comment in LS leaves Shashi Tharoor smiling0:57

Baijayant Panda's comment in LS leaves Shashi Tharoor...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD