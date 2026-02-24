HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Australia bowl out India for 214 after Harmanpreet, Mandhana 50s

Australia bowl out India for 214 after Harmanpreet, Mandhana 50s

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 24, 2026 13:24 IST

x

Gardner’s 3-33 restricts India to 214 despite fifties by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Singh in the first ODI in Brisbane.

Smriti Mandhana struck 58 off 68 balls

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana struck 58 off 68 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India put up an ordinary performance with the bat and were bowled out for 214 in the first women's ODI against Australia despite solid fifties from Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Key Points

  • Late inclusion Megan Schutt struck in the first over, dismissing Pratika Rawal on her comeback.
  • Shafali Verma fell cheaply in her first outing at No. 3.
  • Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana (58) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (53) couldn't help India to a bigger total.

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner was the standout bowler for the home team, returning figures of three for 33 in seven overs.

 

With Kim Garth and Ellyse Perry out of the three-match series due to quad injuries, pacers Megan Schutt and Lucy Hamilton was called up to the side in the 11th hour.

Megan took just two balls to strike, trapping Pratika Rawal in front with a sharp inswinger in the first over of the match. It was Rawal's national comeback from the ankle injury she suffered during India's triumphant campaign at the ODI World Cup at home last year.

Batting at number three for the first time, Shafali Verma did not get any rhythm in her short stay in the middle. She eventually offered a straight catch back to Darcie Brown.

Mandhana (58 off 68) began with a string of streak boundaries past the slip cordon before producing a series of exquisite drives off the pace bowlers.

The spinners maintained the pressure in the middle overs as Gardner had Jemimah Rodrigues caught behind with a full ball that straightened a fraction to take the outside edge.

After Mandhana and Deepti Sharma fell to the sweep shot, Harmanpreet (53 off 84) played time to stabilise the innings. She too, however, fell to the sweep shot in the deep off Gardner.

Kashvee Gautam (43 off 44) took the total past 200 and impressed with her six-hitting ability in an otherwise disappointing batting performance from the visitors. She hit three sixes in total including a straight one over long-on off Megan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Down But Not Out, Zimbabwe Ready For India Showdown
Down But Not Out, Zimbabwe Ready For India Showdown
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K Reach 104 for 1 at Lunch on Day 1
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K Reach 104 for 1 at Lunch on Day 1
Axar Snub, Bumrah Misused: Gambhir, SKY Under Fire
Axar Snub, Bumrah Misused: Gambhir, SKY Under Fire
T20 WC: Promoted Hetmyer Proves An Asset For Windies
T20 WC: Promoted Hetmyer Proves An Asset For Windies
Sri Lanka's Home Semi Chances Rest on ICC's Indo-Pak Rule
Sri Lanka's Home Semi Chances Rest on ICC's Indo-Pak Rule

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Kolkata Backdrops In Cinema

webstory image 3

Eat More Peanuts: 7 Benefits Of This Protein-Rich Nut

VIDEOS

Sanya Malhotra steals the spotlight in ravishing red look0:37

Sanya Malhotra steals the spotlight in ravishing red look

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging begins in Chenab river4:44

Post Indus Water Treaty suspension, first-ever dredging...

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real pandas to celebrate the Chinese New Year1:22

People dressed as pandas join the Moscow Zoo's real...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO