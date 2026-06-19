Australia beat Bangladesh in high-scoring second T20I to seal series

Matt Renshaw starred with an unbeaten career-best 89 and a wicket as Australia posted a record 196-5 against Bangladesh before securing a seven-run victory to clinch the T20 series 2-0.

IMAGE: Matt Renshaw's unbeaten 89 off 52 balls contained four boundaries and five sixes. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Key Points Matt Renshaw scored an unbeaten 89 and took a wicket as Australia beat Bangladesh by seven runs.

Australia posted 196-5, their highest T20 total against Bangladesh, thanks to a 97-run stand between Renshaw and Tim David.

Bangladesh finished on 189-6, allowing Australia to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Matt Renshaw produced a career-best unbeaten 89 to guide Australia to a seven-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 in Chattogram on Friday, sealing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Renshaw anchored Australia's innings with a composed 89 not out from 52 balls, hitting four fours and five sixes as the visitors finished on 196-5, their highest T20 score against Bangladesh.

Australia made a steady start after captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss, but lost wickets at regular intervals. Josh Inglis was trapped lbw by spinner Nasum Ahmed, while fast bowler Nahid Rana removed Marsh as Australia slipped to 44-3 inside six overs.

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Renshaw then rebuilt the innings alongside Tim David. The pair added 97 runs in just 50 balls for the fourth wicket, with David contributing a quick-fire 45 off 26 deliveries before falling to a slower ball from Abdul Gaffar.

In reply, Bangladesh raced to 72-1 in the Powerplay, their highest six-over total against Australia in T20 internationals. Tanzid Hasan led the charge with 30 off 15 balls before Renshaw dismissed him with a return catch.

Saif Hassan made 42 from 33 deliveries, but Australia's spinners tightened the scoring rate through the middle overs. Bangladesh finished on 189-6, falling seven runs short despite a spirited chase.

Renshaw also chipped in with the ball, returning figures of 1-13, while Aaron Hardie claimed 2-40 as Australia secured the series with one game remaining.

The third and final T20 will be played at the same venue in Chattogram on Sunday.