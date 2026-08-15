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Australia snare early wickets, but Bangladesh swell lead

Updated: August 15, 2026 08:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
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All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz's impressive half-century propelled Bangladesh to a significant 219-run first innings lead over Australia on Day 3 of the first Test, highlighting Australia's fielding struggles.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

IMAGE: Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unbeaten on 65 as Bangladesh gained a massive 219 runs lead over Australia at lunch on Day 3 of the first Test in Darwin on Saturday. Photograph: Bangladesh Cricket/X

Key Points

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a crucial half-century, remaining 65 not out at lunch.
  • Bangladesh established a commanding 219-run first innings lead over Australia.
  • Josh Hazlewood took two early wickets for Australia, but a 39-run partnership frustrated the hosts.
  • Australia's fielding was poor, with Steve Smith and Travis Head dropping key catches.
  • This Test marks Bangladesh's first series in Australia in 23 years.

Josh Hazlewood

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood took two early wickets on Day 3, but Australia were let down by poor fielding. Photograph: ANI

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a half-century to push Bangladesh to 417 for eight at lunch and a 219-run first innings lead over Australia on Day 3 of the first Test.

Miraz was 65 not out at the interval, with tailender Taskin Ahmed on 12 on a hot day at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

Australia's Fielding Woes Continue

Bangladesh resumed in the morning on 351 for 6, in reply to Australia's first innings 198. Pacer Josh Hazlewood struck early, trapping Hasan Mahmud lbw for 14 and later had Taijul Islam caught in the gully by Cameron Green for 17.

Miraz and Taskin responded with an unbeaten 39-run partnership to frustrate the hosts through to the lunch-break.

 

Australia's fielding struggles continued, with two dropped catches in the same over from captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins.

Steve Smith dropped a regulation chance at deep backward square leg to remove Taskin and make a record 219th catch in Tests.

Travis Head then dropped a difficult, one-handed chance running back from midwicket to reprieve Miraz.

Bangladesh are playing their first Test series in Australia in 23 years.

The second and final Test is in Mackay, Queensland, from August 22.

Source: REUTERS
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