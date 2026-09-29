Sam Harper's unbeaten ton steers Australia A to respectable total vs India A

Sam Harper's magnificent unbeaten century steered Australia A to a respectable total against a strong India A bowling attack led by Shams Mulani and Nachiket Bhute on the opening day of their second unofficial Test.

IMAGE: Shams Mulani gave India A the upper hand by dismissing both Australia A openers in the second unofficial Test in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photograph: Shams Mulani/Instagram

Key Points Sam Harper scored an unbeaten century (101*) to rescue Australia A from a precarious position.

India A bowlers Shams Mulani (3/77) and Nachiket Bhute (3/35) claimed key wickets on Day 1.

Australia A finished the opening day of the second unofficial Test at 282 for seven.

Harper formed crucial partnerships with Liam Scott and Todd Murphy to stabilise the innings.

This match follows India A's dominant innings and 162-run victory in the first unofficial Test.

Sam Harper (101 not out) rescued Australia A with an unbeaten century after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/77) and seamer Nachiket Bhute (3/35) were led India A's charge on the opening day of the second unofficial Test in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Australia A finished at a respectable 282 for seven at the close of play with Harper's unbeaten ton (101 not out off 153 balls; 7 fours, 3 sixes) bailed them out of a precarious situation on the opening day of the four-day match.

Harper's Crucial Knock

India A had earlier crushed the visitors by an innings and 162 runs in the first unofficial Test at the same venue.

Mumbai spinner Mulani was once again on top of his game as he accounted for both the Australian Test openers Sam Konstas (2) and Nathan McSweeney (34), while also getting the key wicket of Jason Sangha (46).

Having taken seven wickets in the first match, left-arm spinner Mulani was high on confidence. He dismissed Sangha and McSweeney in successive overs in the second session after they had put on 81 runs for the fourth wicket.

India A Bowlers Shine

Australia A captain Peter Handscomb fell for a 15-ball duck when Vidarbha's right-arm seamer Bhute had him caught behind by Kumar Kushagra when the batter tried to leave the delivery.

Bhute's victims also included Australia limited-overs batter Josh Philippe (5), whom he had caught by Devdutt Padikkal at second slip, and Liam Scott (34) later on.

At 104 for five, Australia A were staring at trouble but Victoria's Harper put on 84 runs for the sixth wicket with Liam Scott (34) and another 89 runs with Australia spinner Todd Murphy (33) to take his team to a respectable total.

Building Partnerships

During his unbeaten knock for a sixth First-Class century, Harper used his feet well, handled the conditions and the attack impressively, reaching his century with a streaky boundary off pacer Tushar Deshpande after the second new ball was taken.

India pacer Anshul Kamboj took the solitary wicket in form of Murphy with the second new ball.

Brief Scores:

Australia A 282/7 in 87 overs (Jason Sangha 46, Sam Harper 101 not out; Nachiket Bhute 3/35, Shams Mulani 3/77) vs India A.