McSweeney hits century as Australia A rout India A in first one-dayer

Nathan McSweeney's impressive century and Mahli Beardman's devastating four-wicket spell powered Australia A to a comprehensive 125-run victory over India A in the opening one-day match of their three-game series in Puducherry.

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney smashed a fine century to power Australia A to a big win against India A in the first one-dayer in Puducherry on Tuesday. Photograph: Brisbane Heat/Instagram

Key Points Nathan McSweeney scored a crucial 123 runs, his second List A century, to help Australia A recover from 87/5.

McSweeney and captain Will Sutherland (77) forged a 141-run partnership for the sixth wicket, guiding Australia A to a total of 274.

Mahli Beardman delivered a career-best performance, taking four wickets for 23 runs to dismantle India A's top order.

India A were bowled out for 149 in 31.4 overs, with Rajat Patidar top-scoring with 53 runs.

Nathan McSweeney smashed a fine century before medium pacer Mahli Beardman wreaked havoc with a four-wicket haul as Australia A registered a comfortable 125-run win over India A in the first one-dayer of the three-match series at the Siechem Stadium in Puducherry on Tuesday.

McSweeney (123, 135b, 13x4), who recorded his second List A hundred, put on 141 for the sixth wicket in 23.2 overs with skipper Will Sutherland (77, 68b, 2x4, 4x6). The duo rallied the visitors to a competitive 274 all out in 48.2 overs after they were struggling on 87/5 at one stage.

Beardman's Devastating Spell

Defending the total, the 21-year-old Beardman, who returned his career-best figures, dismissed Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh to push India A onto the back-foot at 24/3 by the fourth over.

Left-arm fast bowler Spencer Johnson scalped skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to make it 58/4 to scupper the home side's chances of a strong fightback.

India A were eventually bowled out for 149 in 31.4 overs, with Rajat Patidar top-scoring with 53 for his 14th List A fifty.

Australia A's Recovery and India A's Bowling Efforts

Earlier, the visitors, who elected to bat, had lost half their side by the 17th over to some top drawer bowling before a dominant McSweeney-Sutherland stand turned it around, with the latter also blasting three successive sixes off left-arm spinner Anukul Roy.

Reintroduced into the attack in the 40th over, young medium pacer Suryansh Shedge, who was called up as injury replacement for Hardik Pandya, broke the stand by cleaning up Sutherland, who recorded his fifth List A fifty.

In his following over, Shedge dismissed Todd Murphy and Spencer Johnson off successive deliveries, both caught behind, to record his second List A four-wicket haul. McSweeney fell to Thakur caught behind for Prabhsimran's fourth catch of the match.

The second one-dayer will be played on October 9 followed by the final match on October 11 here.

Brief Scores

Australia A 274/10 in 48.2 overs (Nathan McSweeney 123, Will Sutherland 77, Arshad Khan 2-48, Yash Thakur 3-47, Suryansh Shedge 4-40) bt India A 149/10 in 31.4 overs (Rajat Patidar 53, Nishant Sindhu 31, Spencer Johnson 2-36, Mahli Beardman 4-23) by 125 runs.