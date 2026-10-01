Australia A take control in four-day fixture against India A

Australia A has seized a dominant 364-run lead over India A on day three of their second four-day cricket match in Puducherry, setting up a challenging final day for the hosts.

IMAGE: Sai Sudharsan fell to off-spinner Todd Murphy once again as he managed just 20 runs across two innings in the unofficial Test against Australia A in Puducherry. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Australia A secured a significant 364-run lead against India A by the end of day three in their second four-day fixture.

India A faces an uphill battle, needing 337 more runs with nine wickets remaining, or must bat out an entire day for a draw.

Sam Konstas (40), Nathan McSweeney (36), and Jason Sangha (44 not out) were key contributors to Australia A's second innings total of 173 for four declared.

India A's first innings saw a collapse, losing five wickets for just 10 runs, bowled out for 167.

The hosts, India A, are currently leading the two-match series 1-0, making this match crucial for Australia A to level the series.

Australia A took a firm hold of their second four-day fixture against India A, establishing a solid 364-run lead on the third day of the contest in Puducherry on Thursday.

At close, India A were 28 for one, still needing 337 runs for an improbable win or required to bat out an entire day for a draw. The hosts are leading the two-match series 1-0.

Australia A's Strong Second Innings

Opener Sam Konstas hit 40, Nathan McSweeney 36 and Jason Sangha remained unbeaten 44 as the visitors declared their second innings at 173 for four an hour before close to set India A an improbable target of 365.

India A, which won the opening match by 162 runs, were 28/1 at stumps, with Aayush Pandey (11) and night watchman Tushar Deshpande (4) at the crease.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy dismissed opener Sai Sudharsan for 12.

India A's First Innings Collapse

In the morning, resuming their first innings at 122/5, India A lost their last five wickets for just 10 runs after the overnight pair of Shaik Rasheed (42, 167b, 2x4) and Tanush Kotian (33, 46b, 3x4, 1x6) extended their sixth-wicket stand to 46.

After pacer Liam Hatcher bowled Rasheed, fast bowler Jhye Richardson and off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli took two wickets each to bowl out India A for 167 before lunch.

Konstas put on 53 for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (26) and 40 for the next with McSweeney before off-spinner Kotian dismissed Konstas and skipper Peter Handscomb in quick succession, the latter managing a pair in this match.

Pacer Praful Hinge, substituting for Anshul Kamboj who has been called up to replace injured Prasidh Krishna for the final ODI against West Indies, dismissed McSweeney.

Sangha and Liam Scott (13) put on 40 for the unfinished fifth wicket before the visitors declared.

Brief scores:

Australia A 358 all out and 173/4 decl in 49 overs (Sam Konstas 40, Jason Sangha 44 n.o., Tanush Kotian 2-55) vs India A 167 all out (Shaik Rasheed 42, Jhye Richardson 3-37, Corey Rocchiccioli 3-33) and 28/1 in 13 overs.