India A struggle as Australia A eye strong lead in four-day match

Discover how Australia A seized control against India A on Day 2 of their four-day match in Puducherry, with Sam Harper's century and a dominant spin attack leaving the hosts struggling.

IMAGE: Todd Murphy ran through India A top-order with three key wickets on Day 2 of the four-day unofficial Test in Puducherry on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Australia A posted a formidable total of 358, largely due to Sam Harper's impressive century (128 runs).

India A struggled against Australia A's spin attack, with Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli taking crucial wickets.

India A finished Day 2 at 122 for five, trailing Australia A by a significant 236 runs.

Key Indian batsmen like Devdutt Padikkal and Sai Sudharsan were dismissed cheaply, leaving Shaik Rasheed and Tanush Kotian at the crease.

Australia A's strong performance puts them in a commanding position for Day 3 of the second four-day match.

After centurion Sam Harper helped Australia A go past 300, their spinners came to the fore, reducing India to 122 for five on day two of of the second and final four-day match in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Australia A Spinners Dominate India A Batting

Off-spinners Todd Murphy and Corey Rocchiccioli accounted for three crucial wickets as India still trail by 236 runs.

The bespectacled Murphy dismissed opener Sai Sudharsan (8) and plucky southpaw Yash Rathod (15), while Rocchiccioli scalped skipper Devdutt Padikkal (31) to leave the hosts struggling.

Shaik Rasheed (36) and Tanush Kotian (6) were at the crease when stumps were drawn.

Earlier in the innings, fast bowler Jhye Richardson dismissed opener Aayush Pandey caught behind in the first over, before left-handers Sudharsan and Paddikal put on 35 for the second wicket.

However, India A lost the trio of Sudharsan, Padikkal and Rathod for the addition of just 54 runs, and first match centurion Kumar Kushagra subsequently fell leg before to fast-medium bowler Liam Scott to leave the hosts in deep trouble.

Harper's Century Powers Australia A To Strong Total

India A, which won the opening match here by 162 runs, will have big task at hand on Day 3 after they allowed the Aussies, overnight 282 for seven, to stretch their first innings total to 358.

The overnight pair of centurion Harper and Jhye Richardson (31) took their eighth-wicket stand to 53, as the visitors played out the first session and were bowled out 20 minutes after lunch with medium pacer Anshul Kamboj dismissing Harper (128) and new man Liam Hatcher off successive deliveries.

Brief scores:

Australia A 358 all out in 116.3 overs (Sam Harper 128; Anshul Kamboj 3-34, Nachiket Bhute 3-44, Shams Mulani 3-92) vs India A 122/5 in 51 overs.